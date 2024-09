News June 6, 2019

Updated road closings because of water

On Wednesday, Missouri Department of Transportation officials closed the intersection of routes 25, 74 and A in Cape Girardeau County — commonly known as the Dutchtown intersection — because of floodwaters. In this map, the red highlighted roads have been closed because of encroaching water. For a complete listing of road closings, visit traveler.modot.org/map/?district=SOUTHEAST...