All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 11, 2021

Updated: Region's hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients; case numbers rising

Fewer than one in five of Southeast Missouri hospitals’ inpatient beds were available Tuesday, as hospitalizations involving COVID-19 continued to climb toward pandemic peak levels. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 16% of the region’s total inpatient beds were available, while 29% of the region’s intensive care unit beds were available. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Six-year-old Brody Barker waves to his father, Daryl, from outside his hospital room on July 26 in Osage Beach, Missouri. Brody and his mother, Billie, have spent nearly three weeks camped outside Lake Regional Hospital's Intensive Care Unit as Barker recovers from COVID-19. Southeast Missouri regional hospitals are filling up with new COVID-19 patients.
Six-year-old Brody Barker waves to his father, Daryl, from outside his hospital room on July 26 in Osage Beach, Missouri. Brody and his mother, Billie, have spent nearly three weeks camped outside Lake Regional Hospital's Intensive Care Unit as Barker recovers from COVID-19. Southeast Missouri regional hospitals are filling up with new COVID-19 patients.Associated Press file

Fewer than one in five of Southeast Missouri hospitals’ inpatient beds were available Tuesday, as hospitalizations involving COVID-19 continued to climb toward pandemic peak levels.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 16% of the region’s total inpatient beds were available, while 29% of the region’s intensive care unit beds were available. In Southeast Missouri, 77 patients were hospitalized Tuesday with the disease associated with coronavirus — 33 of those in intensive care. Twenty-three of those were on ventilators, though nearly 70% of the region’s ventilators were still available.

Across the state, 1,631 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, and 19% of the state’s inpatient beds were available. That number dropped to 17% for intensive care unit beds, with 477 patients across the state in intensive care units because of the virus. More than 250 patients (265) were on a ventilator, leaving 63% of the state’s ventilators available.

Cases increasing

Cape Girardeau County saw a hefty increase in new coronavirus cases over the past week, according to county public health center officials.

New cases jumped 326 for a total of 10,339 during the pandemic. Active cases in the county as of Wednesday were 320, up 135 from one week ago.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officials also reported one virus-related death, bringing the county’s total to 138.

The county’s 14-day testing positivity rate was 12%, more than three times the rate of one month ago.

Cases of the virus and testing positivity rates continued to rise in the region over the past seven days. The latest available data from the state showed rising numbers in several area counties:

  • Bollinger — 28 new cases, 27.3% increase compared to previous seven days; 22% testing positivity rate, 6.2-percentage-point increase compared to previous seven days
  • Perry — 35 new cases, 5.9% increase compared to previous seven days; 22% testing positivity rate, 3.6-percentage-point increase compared to previous seven days
  • Scott — 97 new cases, 12.8% increase compared to previous seven days; 21.5% testing positivity rate, 6.3-percentage-point increase compared to previous seven days
  • Stoddard — 72 new cases, 9.1% increase compared to previous seven days; 26.3% testing positivity rate, 6.3-percentage-point increase compared to previous seven days.

Across the state, authorities reported 13,160 new virus cases in the past seven days, down 10% from the previous seven days. The testing positivity rate was 14.3%, down .7 percentage points from the previous week.

Vaccinations for the virus remained fairly stagnant. Across the state, 49.4% of the population has initiated a vaccination, and 42.3% has completed a vaccination regimen. In Southeast Missouri counties:

  • Bollinger — 27.9% initiated, 24.1% completed
  • Cape Girardeau — 41.1% initiated, 35.5 completed
  • Perry — 33.5% initiated, 29.2% completed
  • Scott — 37.9% initiated, 33.1% completed
  • Stoddard — 32.3% initiated, 26.9% completed.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contr...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy