Fewer than one in five of Southeast Missouri hospitals’ inpatient beds were available Tuesday, as hospitalizations involving COVID-19 continued to climb toward pandemic peak levels.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 16% of the region’s total inpatient beds were available, while 29% of the region’s intensive care unit beds were available. In Southeast Missouri, 77 patients were hospitalized Tuesday with the disease associated with coronavirus — 33 of those in intensive care. Twenty-three of those were on ventilators, though nearly 70% of the region’s ventilators were still available.

Across the state, 1,631 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, and 19% of the state’s inpatient beds were available. That number dropped to 17% for intensive care unit beds, with 477 patients across the state in intensive care units because of the virus. More than 250 patients (265) were on a ventilator, leaving 63% of the state’s ventilators available.

Cases increasing

Cape Girardeau County saw a hefty increase in new coronavirus cases over the past week, according to county public health center officials.

New cases jumped 326 for a total of 10,339 during the pandemic. Active cases in the county as of Wednesday were 320, up 135 from one week ago.