All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 21, 2018

Updated parking ordinance takes effect in Jackson

After several months of research and debate over whether to allow recreational vehicles to be parked on Jackson city streets, Jackson's code of ordinances have been updated to address on-street parking. The added section doesn't mention recreational vehicles specifically; it only states vehicles parked on a street can't interfere with vehicular movement in a street, or in and out of a driveway...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

After several months of research and debate over whether to allow recreational vehicles to be parked on Jackson city streets, Jackson's code of ordinances have been updated to address on-street parking.

The added section doesn't mention recreational vehicles specifically; it only states vehicles parked on a street can't interfere with vehicular movement in a street, or in and out of a driveway.

In March, Alderman Larry Cunningham proposed a change in Jackson's on-street parking allowances, since he had heard from constituents a particular owner of a recreational vehicle was obeying the letter of the law, but creating a traffic hazard.

The ordinance previously required vehicles parked on the street to be moved at least three feet once every consecutive 72 hours.

During a public hearing held Apr. 2, concerned citizens requested a less restrictive approach than the originally-considered total ban.

Jackson city attorney Tom Ludwig had previously told the Southeast Missourian the ordinance draft he had written to address recreational-vehicle parking was inadequate.

Ludwig had said there was difficulty in writing that ordinance, and opted instead to write an ordinance that would be simpler, and hopefully more effective.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I think this will be an effective tool for our police department to deal with this issue of vehicles obstructing moving in and out of a driveway or along a street," Ludwig had said.

Capt. Scott Eakers with the Jackson police department said the ordinance doesn't change much, from the department's perspective.

"We acted on a complaint basis before," Eakers said Wednesday.

The original complaint from neighbors of the recreational-vehicle owner was assessed by officers and found to be compliant with the law, Eakers said.

"But now if they're going to handle it as an obstruction of traffic ordinance, we'll handle those on a complaints-driven basis," Eakers said.

Administrative services director Rodney Bollinger said the ordinance passed unanimously at Monday's regular Board of Aldermen meeting.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Local NewsOct. 19
Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy