NewsSeptember 24, 2021

UPDATED: One dead in Cape shooting; search on for 3 suspects; victim identified

Cape Girardeau authorities responded to the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a shooting. A 39-year-old man was shot and died at the scene, according to Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department. Police were searching for three suspects, described as Black males...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Cape Girardeau authorities respond to the scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cape Girardeau authorities respond to the scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau authorities responded to the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a shooting.

A 39-year-old man, David Flores, was shot and died at the scene, according to Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department. Police were searching for three suspects, described as Black males.

The victim was pronounced dead by Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan along with his deputy coroner Scott Wren.

Hann said the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police department at (573) 339-6621; anonymous call line, (573) 339-6313; or text CAPEPD to 847411.

