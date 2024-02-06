Updated national results

U.S. Presidential race, states with a projected winner (270 electoral votes needed to win Electoral College):
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Idaho
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Ohio
Oklahoma
South Carolina
North Dakota
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
West Virginia
Wyoming
214 electoral votes
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Hawaii
Illinois
Maine
Maryland
Massachuetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Nebraska 2nd District
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Oregon
Rhode Island
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
253 electoral votes
Alabama - Tommy Tuberville
Arizona — Mark Kelley
Arkansas — Tom Cotton
Colorado - John Hickenlooper
Delaware — Christopher Coons
Idaho — Jim Risch
Illinois — Richard Durbin
Iowa — Joni Ernst
Kansas — Roger Marshall
Kentucky — Mitch McConnell
Louisiana - Bill Cassidy
Massachusetts — Edward Markey
Minnesota — Tina Smith
Montana — Steve Daines
Nebraska - Ben Sasse
New Hampshire — Jeanne Shaheen
New Jersey — Cory Booker
New Mexico — Ben Ray Lujan
Oklahoma — Jim Inhofe
Oregon - Jeff Merkley
Rhode Island — Jack Reed
South Carolina - Lindsey Graham
South Dakota - Mike Rounds
Tennessee — Bill Hagerty
Texas - John Cornyn
Virginia — Mark Warner
West Virginia — Shelley Caputo
Wyoming - Cynthia Lummis
Senate makeup: 47 Republicans; 47 Democrats
205 Democrats; 190 Republicans; 40 seats remain contested
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.