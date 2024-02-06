All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 3, 2020

Updated national results

BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com Sandy Minter of Cape Girardeau completes an absentee voting ballot Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com Sandy Minter of Cape Girardeau completes an absentee voting ballot Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

U.S. Presidential race, states with a projected winner (270 electoral votes needed to win Electoral College):

Donald Trump

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

North Dakota

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wyoming

214 electoral votes

Joe Biden

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachuetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska 2nd District

New Hampshire

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

253 electoral votes

U.S. Senate races, projected winners:

Alabama - Tommy Tuberville

Arizona — Mark Kelley

Arkansas — Tom Cotton

Colorado - John Hickenlooper

Delaware — Christopher Coons

Idaho — Jim Risch

Illinois — Richard Durbin

Iowa — Joni Ernst

Kansas — Roger Marshall

Kentucky — Mitch McConnell

Louisiana - Bill Cassidy

Massachusetts — Edward Markey

Minnesota — Tina Smith

Montana — Steve Daines

Nebraska - Ben Sasse

New Hampshire — Jeanne Shaheen

New Jersey — Cory Booker

New Mexico — Ben Ray Lujan

Oklahoma — Jim Inhofe

Oregon - Jeff Merkley

Rhode Island — Jack Reed

South Carolina - Lindsey Graham

South Dakota - Mike Rounds

Tennessee — Bill Hagerty

Texas - John Cornyn

Virginia — Mark Warner

West Virginia — Shelley Caputo

Wyoming - Cynthia Lummis

Senate makeup: 47 Republicans; 47 Democrats

U.S. House:

205 Democrats; 190 Republicans; 40 seats remain contested

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy