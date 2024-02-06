UPDATED: Man missing from Cape Co. home found

A release from the Sheriff's Office said Terry Culberson was last seen about 6 a.m. at his home in north Cape Girardeau County.

He left his home driving red 2015 Jeep Patriot with Missouri plate VF0H4G. He was wearing a black hat, a black coat and possibly blue jeans. Culberson wears wire rimmed glasses, has gray hair and a gray goatee, and he is about 5'10 and 170lbs.

Anyone who has contact with Culberson should contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office at (573) 243-3551.