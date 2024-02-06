UPDATED: Man missing from Cape Co. home found

UPDATE: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the man was found in Perry County, Missouri. Details of his condition were not immediately available.
Cape Girardeau County authorities issued an alert Tuesday morning for a missing 76-year-old man.
A release from the Sheriff's Office said Terry Culberson was last seen about 6 a.m. at his home in north Cape Girardeau County.
He left his home driving red 2015 Jeep Patriot with Missouri plate VF0H4G. He was wearing a black hat, a black coat and possibly blue jeans. Culberson wears wire rimmed glasses, has gray hair and a gray goatee, and he is about 5'10 and 170lbs.
Anyone who has contact with Culberson should contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office at (573) 243-3551.
