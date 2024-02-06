All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 25, 2021

UPDATED: Man missing from Cape Co. home found

Cape Girardeau County authorities issued an alert Tuesday morning for a missing 76-year-old man. A release from the Sheriff's Office said Terry Culberson was last seen about 6 a.m. at his home in north Cape Girardeau County. He left his home driving red 2015 Jeep Patriot with Missouri plate VF0H4G. He was wearing a black hat, a black coat and possibly blue jeans. Culberson wears wire rimmed glasses, has gray hair and a gray goatee, and he is about 5'10 and 170lbs...

Southeast Missourian
Terry Culberson
Terry Culberson

UPDATE: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the man was found in Perry County, Missouri. Details of his condition were not immediately available.

Cape Girardeau County authorities issued an alert Tuesday morning for a missing 76-year-old man.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A release from the Sheriff's Office said Terry Culberson was last seen about 6 a.m. at his home in north Cape Girardeau County.

He left his home driving red 2015 Jeep Patriot with Missouri plate VF0H4G. He was wearing a black hat, a black coat and possibly blue jeans. Culberson wears wire rimmed glasses, has gray hair and a gray goatee, and he is about 5'10 and 170lbs.

Anyone who has contact with Culberson should contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office at (573) 243-3551.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in a...
NewsNov. 6
AP VoteCast: Voter anxiety over the economy and a desire for...
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters enshrine abortion rights in a state that has...
NewsNov. 6
Cape Girardeau County faces ballot machine glitch as water r...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices
NewsNov. 6
Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
NewsNov. 6
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
NewsNov. 6
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy