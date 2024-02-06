UPDATED: Gyroplane crashes at Cape airport

This story has been edited to add information from the National Transportation Safety Board.

A gyroplane crashed Sunday morning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, injuring one person.

An incident report by Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Commander Shawn Morris said the crash occurred about 8 a.m. at the end of Runway 1.

Peter Knudson, public affairs officer for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the crash occurred after takeoff about 200 feet from the runaway.