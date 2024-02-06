UPDATED: Gyroplane crashes at Cape airport

This story has been edited to add information from the National Transportation Safety Board.
A gyroplane crashed Sunday morning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, injuring one person.
An incident report by Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Commander Shawn Morris said the crash occurred about 8 a.m. at the end of Runway 1.
Peter Knudson, public affairs officer for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the crash occurred after takeoff about 200 feet from the runaway.
Knudson said the pilot, who’s name and condition have not been released, was in the midst of a cross-country journey.
The NTSB has an investigator on scene and a preliminary report will be out in June, Knudson said.
When emergency responders arrived on the scene, a patient was being treated by airport officials, according to the fire department report. The patient was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
An original report from the fire department indicated the damage to the aircraft was light. However, subsequent updates indicated “extensive” damage. The original report did not list any civilian injuries, but a report issued shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday listed one civilian as injured.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.