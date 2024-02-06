Plans and designs for Cape Girardeau City Hall were presented by project manager Anna Kangas to members of City Council via Zoom video conference call Monday night, along with renderings of how the project may look once completed.

Kangas opened her presentation by providing historical information about the Common Pleas Courthouse, which dates back to 1854, previously housed county offices and is designated on the National Register of Historic Places.

The presentation largely consisted of recently-made design decisions for the project, which aim to allow for the construction of a modern municipal facility while maintaining the views associated with the historic site.

Kangas also outlined plans for a parking garage to be constructed on the southern portion of the 4.56-acre site, which would include one level of underground parking for city and staff vehicles and one above-ground level for public parking.

The facility’s designs also include plans for new Cape Girardeau City Council chambers to be housed in the soon-to-be-built addition, and would seat the council members before a sprawling window-view of downtown.