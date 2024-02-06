UPDATED: Boil water advisory lifted in Cape Girardeau

A release from the City of Cape Girardeau indicated the boil water advisory for areas in the northern part of the city expired Thursday night, Nov. 23, after test samples indicated no contamination.
The advisory had been issued to remain in effect until 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24.
A significant portion of northern Cape Girardeau had been under a boil water advisory through 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24
City officials issued the advisory for 5,747 addresses after a water main break had been repaired. A release from the city indicates water was flowing to the affected addresses and no known contamination has been documented, "but water safety testing and verification is a two-day process".
