All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 16, 2025

UPDATED 6:30 PM SUNDAY Poplar Bluff unites: How local heroes are stepping up after devastating tornadoes

Area bands together after March 14 tornadoes, with local businesses and organizations like Bluff First Church and Poplar Bluff Outdoor Power Equipment providing crucial aid and resources.

Damage at New Covenant Church is seen as the sun rises Saturday, March 15.
Damage at New Covenant Church is seen as the sun rises Saturday, March 15.DAR/Joe McGraw

UPDATE 6:30 PM Sunday

Taylors Stateline Travel Center & Longhorn Grill is offering their showers free of charge to anyone in need that has been affected by the storm this week. They are also offering reduced pricing and specials that are attached to this post.

At all Munch-N-Pump locations that serve hot food, there will be a $3.99 cheeseburger and fry meal available.

Poplar Bluff Outdoor Power Equipment shared that due to the respect and kindness shown to them on Sunday as they did free sharpening they have decided to give free sharpenings for the rest of the month of March for anyone cleaning up. But please be patient, they said, as they may need to do some of the sharpenings after hours.

The Bluff Church is collecting boxes and totes to provide to staff at Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center for when they re-enter the building to collect their belongings or classroom items.

If you have questions or need someone to pick up boxes and totes contact Dave Elledge 573-429-0960.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has shared the FEMA building at Clearwater Elementary will be open for anyone needing shelter/a warm place to sleep. This will be available while school is out of session.

UPDATE 2 PM Sunday

Munch N Pump said locations will be putting collection jars at every store and boxes to accept any clean clothes, shoes, household items, toys and essential items for people in need. They will also be keeping all delivery boxes if anyone needs some.

Cornerstone Tabernacle UPC offered outreach Saturday with sack lunches and bottled water, as well as gathering volunteers to help with recovery efforts.

Saturday

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that struck Poplar Bluff on March 14, the community has rallied together to provide aid and support to those affected. With numerous local businesses and organizations stepping up, the town is demonstrating its resilience and commitment to helping neighbors in need.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Community Centers and Businesses Offer Aid

United Gospel Rescue Mission is preparing meals for all those who lost homes and are in Poplar Bluff's emergency shelter. Any foodstuffs or financial help to help provide for this emergency is greatly appreciated, the mission said.

Food donations can be dropped off at 400 S. Broadway. Some suggested items are: eggs, milk, bread, flour, meats, cheese and bottled water.

Hygiene items include soap, shampoo, deodorant, razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.

“This community always works together! Thank you,” the Rev. Greg Kirk said in a message to the community.

Bluff First Church will transform into a distribution and resource center, canceling Sunday services to focus on relief efforts. Volunteers are encouraged to fill out a form to assist, as spots are limited. The church is coordinating with Convoy of Hope and awaiting the city's assessment to ensure the right supplies are delivered to the community. To volunteer, click here.

Convoy of Hope will be at Bluff First from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and will be distributing disaster relief supplies including water, totes, tarps, hygiene products, snacks and more.

Poplar Bluff Outdoor Power Equipment is offering free chain sharpening services to aid in cleanup efforts. They are also working on chainsaws and generators, providing essential tools for residents to begin rebuilding. FCC Behavioral Health is accepting donations of water, clothes, and diapers at their Lester Street location from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Local Businesses and Organizations Step Up

The Poplar Bluff Police Department has received donations of supplies and food from Walmart Neighborhood Market. Las Margaritas set up a food trailer Saturday to feed first responders, while Southeast Signs and Bluff Signs are offering their fleet of cranes and trucks for cleanup efforts at no charge. Bluff Signs can be reached at 573-625-3861. Southeast Signs can be reached at 573-429-3436.

Taco Taco and Aspire Senior Living of Poplar Bluff are providing food, drinks, and snacks to those temporarily housed at the Black River Coliseum. Sparklight is offering free WiFi, and Pepsi is supplying free drinks to support the displaced residents.

For more information on how to help or receive assistance, visit Bluff First Church's volunteer form

Additional reporting by Editor Donna Farley.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 17
AP PHOTOS: Wildfires and dust storms wreak havoc across mult...
NewsMar. 16
Oklahomans survey devastation after hundreds of homes are de...
NewsMar. 16
Governor Kehoe addresses Missouri's path to recovery after d...
NewsMar. 16
Boys & Girls Club offers refuge for children after tornado d...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff cancels school Monday, possibly for the week, as assessment, clean up continues 
NewsMar. 16
Poplar Bluff cancels school Monday, possibly for the week, as assessment, clean up continues 
Tornadoes roar through region; six killed in Butler County
NewsMar. 16
Tornadoes roar through region; six killed in Butler County
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as massive storm leaves at least 32 dead
NewsMar. 16
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as massive storm leaves at least 32 dead
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado aftermath
NewsMar. 16
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado aftermath
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph winds, residents urged to stay cautious
NewsMar. 15
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph winds, residents urged to stay cautious
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
NewsMar. 15
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy