UPDATE 6:30 PM Sunday

Taylors Stateline Travel Center & Longhorn Grill is offering their showers free of charge to anyone in need that has been affected by the storm this week. They are also offering reduced pricing and specials that are attached to this post.

At all Munch-N-Pump locations that serve hot food, there will be a $3.99 cheeseburger and fry meal available.

Poplar Bluff Outdoor Power Equipment shared that due to the respect and kindness shown to them on Sunday as they did free sharpening they have decided to give free sharpenings for the rest of the month of March for anyone cleaning up. But please be patient, they said, as they may need to do some of the sharpenings after hours.

The Bluff Church is collecting boxes and totes to provide to staff at Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center for when they re-enter the building to collect their belongings or classroom items.

If you have questions or need someone to pick up boxes and totes contact Dave Elledge 573-429-0960.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has shared the FEMA building at Clearwater Elementary will be open for anyone needing shelter/a warm place to sleep. This will be available while school is out of session.

UPDATE 2 PM Sunday

Munch N Pump said locations will be putting collection jars at every store and boxes to accept any clean clothes, shoes, household items, toys and essential items for people in need. They will also be keeping all delivery boxes if anyone needs some.

Cornerstone Tabernacle UPC offered outreach Saturday with sack lunches and bottled water, as well as gathering volunteers to help with recovery efforts.

Saturday

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that struck Poplar Bluff on March 14, the community has rallied together to provide aid and support to those affected. With numerous local businesses and organizations stepping up, the town is demonstrating its resilience and commitment to helping neighbors in need.