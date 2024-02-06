Tornado strikes Poplar Bluff: Updates from throughout night

UPDATE 2:20 a.m. Saturday

From Poplar Bluff Police Department: PLEASE STAY INSIDE. Multiple power lines down. We have every officer working. Our phone lines are not working properly. Please be patient.

UPDATE 2 a.m. Saturday

It’s been reported that the dorms at Three Rivers College were damaged but no students were hurt. Residents of the dorms were moved to another location for the night.

The Raiders game against the Triton College Trojans from suburban Chicago has been cancelled for March 15. They were expected to host the team at the Libla Family Sports Complex for the Midwest District championship and an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

UPDATE 1:30 a.m. Saturday

A shelter is open now at the Black River Coliseum, said Butler County EMA Director Robbie Myers.

UPDATE 1 a.m. Saturday

Ripley County Emergency Manager Brian Byrd said the southern portion of Ripley County received heavy blows from a tornado near Naylor. He confirmed most of the southern half of the county and Doniphan are without power. Byrd said there have been several injuries and most roads are blocked.

Witnesses also report this from the PP Highway area: It appears the gas station at 10Box sustained serious damage and there may be damage to the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center. The highway was strewn with debris and there were endless ambulances and police cars going in and out of the trailer park. A mangled carport had temporarily blocked the road before a resident with a tractor cleared it.

Severe damage from a suspected tornado has been reported in Poplar Bluff. Residents are encouraged to avoid damaged areas and allow first responders to do their work. Reports of downed power lines create dangerous situations that could further hinder response efforts if people travel into impacted areas, they have said.

The following information was collected by Daily American Republic staff members Joe McGraw, Samantha Tucker, Donna Farley and Barbara Ann Horton. This is an evolving story that will be updated as information becomes available.

Emergency management agencies in Ripley and Butler counties are reporting people trapped in their homes and severe damage from what has been reported as separate confirmed tornadoes.