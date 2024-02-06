All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 25, 2022

Updated: 1 dead, 1 injured following Monday night shooting at Cape apartment complex

One man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Cape Girardeau that has left one dead and another injured. Hezekiah Cain, 29, was charged by the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and...

Nathan English
Cape Girardeau police responded to a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex, The District at Cape, on South Spring Street in Cape Girardeau. One individual died and another was injured.
Cape Girardeau police responded to a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex, The District at Cape, on South Spring Street in Cape Girardeau. One individual died and another was injured. Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian

One man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Cape Girardeau that has left one dead and another injured.

Hezekiah Cain
Hezekiah Cain

Hezekiah Cain, 29, was charged by the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two felony counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Police responded to a call reporting shots fired a little after 7 p.m. Monday to The District at Cape apartment complex. The victims were transported to area hospitals after the officer’s arrival. Deputy coroner for Cape Girardeau County Craig Williams said an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week. The names of the victims have not been released at the time of publication.

Cain’s bond has been set at $100,000.

The shooting is still under investigation.

A previous report issued to media outlets by the police department Tuesday morning listed the incident as a first degree murder and first degree assault with serious physical injury.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy