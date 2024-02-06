One man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Cape Girardeau that has left one dead and another injured.
Hezekiah Cain, 29, was charged by the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with two felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two felony counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Police responded to a call reporting shots fired a little after 7 p.m. Monday to The District at Cape apartment complex. The victims were transported to area hospitals after the officer’s arrival. Deputy coroner for Cape Girardeau County Craig Williams said an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week. The names of the victims have not been released at the time of publication.
Cain’s bond has been set at $100,000.
The shooting is still under investigation.
A previous report issued to media outlets by the police department Tuesday morning listed the incident as a first degree murder and first degree assault with serious physical injury.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.