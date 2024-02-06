Police responded to a call reporting shots fired a little after 7 p.m. Monday to The District at Cape apartment complex. The victims were transported to area hospitals after the officer’s arrival. Deputy coroner for Cape Girardeau County Craig Williams said an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week. The names of the victims have not been released at the time of publication.

Cain’s bond has been set at $100,000.

The shooting is still under investigation.

A previous report issued to media outlets by the police department Tuesday morning listed the incident as a first degree murder and first degree assault with serious physical injury.