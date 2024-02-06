Storms at Kennett in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 15, resulted in police closing Independence Avenue because of downed power lines that caused signal lights to fail at Independence and the By-Pass near Walmart and blacked-out neighborhoods near the center of town.

The roof of a vacant business on First Street sustained damage from the morning's storms that ripped through the area.

Kennett Police Department officers, Kennett Fire Department personnel, Emergency Management officers, and Dunkin County Sheriff's Office personnel were at the scene of several incidents and encouraged all civilian storm chasers who descended on the county seat to avoid the areas.