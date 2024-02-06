UPDATE: Cape Girardeau man dies in motorcycle crash

Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said the incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of South Sprigg Street. Hann said police found the crash scene near the base of a bridge that spans Cape La Croix Creek.

"It appeared evident that the operator of this motorcycle had left the roadway on the left-hand side just prior to merging onto the bridge. The operator of this motorcycle, who has been identified as a 31 year old male from Cape Girardeau, was killed in this single vehicle accident," Hann said in a release.

Asher was pronounced dead on scene by the Cape Girardeau County Coroner's Office.