NewsOctober 13, 2021

UPDATE: Cape Girardeau man dies in motorcycle crash

A Cape Girardeau man died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said the incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of South Sprigg Street. Hann said police found the crash scene near the base of a bridge that spans Cape La Croix Creek...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

UPDATE: The motorcycle operator has been identified as Levi Asher, 31, of Cape Girardeau.

A Cape Girardeau man died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning.

Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said the incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of South Sprigg Street. Hann said police found the crash scene near the base of a bridge that spans Cape La Croix Creek.

"It appeared evident that the operator of this motorcycle had left the roadway on the left-hand side just prior to merging onto the bridge. The operator of this motorcycle, who has been identified as a 31 year old male from Cape Girardeau, was killed in this single vehicle accident," Hann said in a release.

Asher was pronounced dead on scene by the Cape Girardeau County Coroner's Office.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

