Upcoming repairs to I-55/U.S. 62 interchange in Scott County

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane, with a 10-foot width restriction at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange (exit 67) in Miner, Missouri, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the overpass. According to MoDOT news releases, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition, a news release states the southbound off-ramp of the interchange will be closed Tuesday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.