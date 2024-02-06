Upcoming online class will give resources, tips to dementia caregivers

A free class offered online next week by the Alzheimer’s Association will give valuable insight, advice and resources for caregivers of those living with dementia, said Jeremy Koerber, education program director for the greater Missouri chapter.

Koerber said dementia doesn’t directly increase risk for COVID-19, but it might affect a person’s memory of whether they’ve recently washed their hands, for example.

“People with dementia may forget to wear a mask or use hand sanitizer along the way,” Koerber said.

Dementia itself is a tough disease.

“People struggle with the basics as it is, and now, it’s compounded by COVID-19,” he said.

The July 17 course will give tips to caregivers, such as watching for a sudden increase in confusion or agitation. That could be a sign the person with dementia is having trouble verbalizing what’s wrong.

That could be as simple as having a toothache or needing the bathroom, or could indicate symptoms of COVID-19.

Also, Koerber said, if a caregiver can minimize the number of trips taken, by signing up for grocery delivery or more pills in a prescription, that reduces potential for exposure, which is also important.

“Make it as simple as possible so you don’t have to go out and do these things,” Koerber said.

The class will also cover local resources for caregivers, including a 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900, and online resources at www.alz.org/mohelp.

The helpline provides great support for any questions caregivers may have, from general best practices to more specific questions about how to handle an in-the-moment situation.