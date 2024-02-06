Upcoming online class will give resources, tips to dementia caregivers

A free class offered online next week by the Alzheimer’s Association will give valuable insight, advice and resources for caregivers of those living with dementia, said Jeremy Koerber, education program director for the greater Missouri chapter.
Koerber said dementia doesn’t directly increase risk for COVID-19, but it might affect a person’s memory of whether they’ve recently washed their hands, for example.
“People with dementia may forget to wear a mask or use hand sanitizer along the way,” Koerber said.
Dementia itself is a tough disease.
“People struggle with the basics as it is, and now, it’s compounded by COVID-19,” he said.
The July 17 course will give tips to caregivers, such as watching for a sudden increase in confusion or agitation. That could be a sign the person with dementia is having trouble verbalizing what’s wrong.
That could be as simple as having a toothache or needing the bathroom, or could indicate symptoms of COVID-19.
Also, Koerber said, if a caregiver can minimize the number of trips taken, by signing up for grocery delivery or more pills in a prescription, that reduces potential for exposure, which is also important.
“Make it as simple as possible so you don’t have to go out and do these things,” Koerber said.
The class will also cover local resources for caregivers, including a 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900, and online resources at www.alz.org/mohelp.
The helpline provides great support for any questions caregivers may have, from general best practices to more specific questions about how to handle an in-the-moment situation.
The Alzheimer’s Association is not offering in-person services at this time, Koerber said, as caregivers and people with dementia alike are vulnerable to the illness.
“For caregivers, it’s tough, because a lot of these people are isolated and needing support,” Koerber said. “However, we have already heard stories of a person contracting COVID-19 and it isn’t going well — now who takes care of the person with dementia?”
It’s unfortunate, but this is a reality many people are facing, he said.
But virtual support group meetings are available, and virtual classes such as the one to be held July 17 are helping deliver information and resources to people who need them.
Planning is important for caregivers, he added, and a care consultation with an Alzheimer’s Association social worker can be done remotely to connect caregivers and family members with local resources.
“The shock of a diagnosis is so great, many people don’t even think about it until the person with dementia is in later stages with significant issues,” Koerber said.
But there is good news.
“It’s never too late to utilize these resources,” Koerber said. “If you know how to handle a behavior like repetition, that will make your life as a caregiver easier. The pandemic is rough,” he continued. “We can give you a few more strategies to employ to make sure we’re keeping COVID-19 out of your house.”
The webpage www.alz.org/mohelp is updated monthly with resources and other information, Koerber said.
“A lot of people resist getting help,” Koerber said. “Dementia is a scary disease, but if you get an early diagnosis, you can plan, get your affairs in order, take the vacation you want — live a life with purpose for today.”
The outcome is the outcome, Koerber said, “but you don’t have to do it by yourself, virtual or not.”
COVID-19 and Caregiving will be offered online from 10 to 11 a.m. July 17. Register online at www.action.alz.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Default.aspx?TabID=1356&productId=70664647 or by calling the 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900.
