Upchurch, Gaines elected to Woodland School Board

In perhaps the most hotly contested race in Bollinger County, Matt Upchurch and Jarrett "Boone" Gaines have been elected to fill the two open seats on Woodland School Board. Eight candidates vied for the two seats. Upchurch received 162 votes; and Gaines received 158 votes. Both were elected for three-year terms.
Also running for Woodland School Board were Tim Hastings, 68 votes; Makisha Ritter, 46 votes; Shari Cook Koenig, 148 votes; Jessica Altenthal, 92 votes; Gaylen "G.R." Pinkard, 66 votes; and Gilbert Moyers, 75 votes.
Winners in the Meadow Heights School Board race are Charlie Besher and Wyatt Bollinger. Three candidates vied for two seats. Besher received 295 votes and Bollinger received 251 votes. Both were elected for three-year terms. Also running was Jenny Kent, who received 220 votes.
The Meadow Heights Bond Issue, Project SAFE (Students Are First Everyday) -- a bond issue to raise $1 million as the district's contribution to Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to build, maintain and equip a storm shelter/multipurpose facility -- passed 368 to 52.
In North Bollinger County Fire Protection District, Donald L. Barks and Kevin S. Cooper were elected to the board. Three candidates vied for the two seats. Barks received 226 votes and Cooper received 172 votes. Both were elected for six-year terms. Also running was John F. Preston, who received 131 votes.
In the uncontested races for Marble Hill, Missouri, aldermen, Tim McCain (Ward 1) received 31 votes and Charles Fisher (Ward 2) received 39 votes. Both were elected for two-year terms.
Five were elected in the uncontested races for Sedgewickville Fire Protection District Board: Brad Craft (six-year term) received 158 votes; Harold Cobb (four-year term to fill a vacancy created by a recall) received 158 votes; Charles "Chuck" Schuessler and Chris Hrabik (two seats, newly created positions) received 149 and 127 votes, respectively; and Cindy Mungle (two-year term to replace a resignation) received 152 votes.
In the uncontested race for Sedgewickville Board of Trustees (two seats), Perry Lynn James received 17 votes; and Merri Mungle received 15 votes.
School districts and other boards that have the same number of candidates as openings do not have to hold an election. According to Bollinger County Clerk Brittany Howard, municipalities such as Glen Allen, Missouri, can also do that, but have to vote to approve that option.
