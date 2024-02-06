Upchurch, Gaines elected to Woodland School Board

In perhaps the most hotly contested race in Bollinger County, Matt Upchurch and Jarrett "Boone" Gaines have been elected to fill the two open seats on Woodland School Board. Eight candidates vied for the two seats. Upchurch received 162 votes; and Gaines received 158 votes. Both were elected for three-year terms.

Also running for Woodland School Board were Tim Hastings, 68 votes; Makisha Ritter, 46 votes; Shari Cook Koenig, 148 votes; Jessica Altenthal, 92 votes; Gaylen "G.R." Pinkard, 66 votes; and Gilbert Moyers, 75 votes.

Winners in the Meadow Heights School Board race are Charlie Besher and Wyatt Bollinger. Three candidates vied for two seats. Besher received 295 votes and Bollinger received 251 votes. Both were elected for three-year terms. Also running was Jenny Kent, who received 220 votes.

The Meadow Heights Bond Issue, Project SAFE (Students Are First Everyday) -- a bond issue to raise $1 million as the district's contribution to Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to build, maintain and equip a storm shelter/multipurpose facility -- passed 368 to 52.