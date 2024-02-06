'Unusual spring' makes for pollen nightmare for allergy sufferers

The fine, sometimes-yellow powdery substance covering anything outdoors is also wreaking havoc on peopleï¿½s eyes and noses lately.

Pollen levels have been unusually high this year.

And though pollen doesnï¿½t affect everyone, allergy sufferers are better off understanding pollen and what type theyï¿½re allergic to, experts say. Typically, the most problematic pollen comes from the windblown variety versus pollen spread by insects.

Jennifer Behnken, community forester at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, said pollen usually emerges in the early spring.

ï¿½Youï¿½re going to have woodland plants that are going to flower, but problematic issues are going to be from your trees and shrubs,ï¿½ she said.

Behnken said windblown pollen would be the most prevalent as opposed to pollen that is more insect-driven, which are two pollination methods found in nature.

She said pollen from oak, willow, birch and hickory trees and certain shrubbery, such as hazelnut, could cause an increased allergic reaction.

These types of plants and trees produce ï¿½catkins,ï¿½ which Behnken said is a type of flower, even though it looks nothing like a flower.

They are mostly windblown and because of that, she said, they are going to travel in the air more frequently.

ï¿½Weï¿½re really getting into the point in the season where thatï¿½s going to start transferring over,ï¿½ she said, ï¿½because youï¿½re looking at trees that are going to start setting seeds. So instead of having flowers, theyï¿½re going to be moving to seeds as well.ï¿½

Behnken said that doesnï¿½t mean there arenï¿½t other plants in nature that are going to produce pollen, however. In the summer, goldenrod and ragweed are going to be some of the ï¿½bigger onesï¿½ that would still be a problem for some individuals, she said.

On rainy days, when some consider pollen levels to not be so high, itï¿½s because, she believes, the air is not as conducive for pollen to travel with such high moisture content.

But people who are allergic to mildew and fungi still should be concerned. Behnken said those become more problematic during rainy and moist conditions.

Dr. Kent Griffith, a family physician at Regional Primary Care in Cape Girardeau, said whatï¿½s unusual about this year is the seasons went from ï¿½snow in April, to 90 degrees in May.ï¿½