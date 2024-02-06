'Unusual,' 'amazing' triplet calves born at Bollinger County farm

In all the years Lance Hahn and his father, Larry, have been raising cattle, they’ve never had a set of triplet calves born — and all three are healthy, thriving, and being cared for by their mother.

This was supposed to be the first calf born in 2020, Lance Hahn said, and it ended up being three, born Jan 29.

Father and son have been farming together for all of Lance Hahn’s life, he said, on the family’s Missouri Century Farm in rural Bollinger County.

A Missouri Century Farm, among other requirements, must have been operated by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years, according to http://extension2.missouri.edu.

The farm was founded in 1850, Lance Hahn said.

“We still have the original cabin,” he said, pointing to a log structure a short distance from the barn where the triplets rested after being fed Wednesday morning.

“It’s neat, knowing you’re walking the same place as your ancestors,” Lance Hahn said.

The farm’s Angus cows produce plenty of sets of twins, Larry Hahn said.

In the last 20 to 25 years, about 100 sets of twins have been born, Lance Hahn said, with eight sets born in 2018.

Lance Hahn said his research indicates there’s about a 1 in 100,000 chance of triplet calves being born, and said it’s not necessarily the same bull fathering multiple births.