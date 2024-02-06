University's arts scene happenings

Themes aren't usually something I can pull off with this column. This week, though, I have one. Southeast Missouri State University has a lot going on, a lot of it virtually, so let's get started.

Online exhibitions

"She iS," an exhibition of international works curated by university student Maria Esswein featuring 25 artists who identify as female, is on display virtually and being hosted by Southeast's Catapult Creative House, at www.sheiscatapult.online.

Originally scheduled to be in the main gallery at Catapult from May 1 through 28, the exhibition was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She iS" showcases artwork reflecting on each artist's experiences as women. The show highlights womanhood in various aspects, including age, ethnicity, gender, race, nationality. This approach allows the viewer to connect with some aspect in the exhibit without excluding one group of women.

"Code Red" by Ashlyn Kinman, artwork featured in "She iS" exhibit. Courtesy of semo.edu

Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, is closed due to COVID-19.

More info: Leah Powers, lepowers@semo.edu or (573) 290-5372.

Over at the River Campus, the artwork of Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) graduating seniors at Southeast will be displayed virtually in the "SEMO Q Gallery," thanks to the efforts of faculty member Bradley Phillips, professor of commercial multimedia.

Short for "SEMO Quarantine," the online gallery at www.semoqgallery.com launches May 1, and will feature images of the most recent graduating students who choose to participate.

Each student's work will be featured for one week, with the virtual exhibition set to run through July.

The River Campus remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally, the work was to be displayed in the River Campus Art Gallery from April 20 through May 15, but those exhibitions have been canceled.

"I built the site in response to the reality in which current BFA students will be unable to realize their BFA thesis exhibit. Our gallery committee and all our BFA faculty have been regularly discussing how we can give our students the opportunity they would have had before the closure" of University facilities due to COVID-19," Phillips said in a release. "These students work incredibly hard on a unique body of work which typically gets to be displayed in a gallery on campus. A BFA thesis exhibition is a celebration of their accomplishment, an opportunity to show off their abilities and an avenue to express their artistic passions."

Works featured in the "SEMO Q Gallery" are in ceramics, digital art, graphic design, illustration, painting, printmaking and sculpture, representing the broad expanse of Southeast's art programs and the creativity of its students.