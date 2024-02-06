University's arts scene happenings

Themes aren't usually something I can pull off with this column. This week, though, I have one. Southeast Missouri State University has a lot going on, a lot of it virtually, so let's get started.
"She iS," an exhibition of international works curated by university student Maria Esswein featuring 25 artists who identify as female, is on display virtually and being hosted by Southeast's Catapult Creative House, at www.sheiscatapult.online.
Originally scheduled to be in the main gallery at Catapult from May 1 through 28, the exhibition was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"She iS" showcases artwork reflecting on each artist's experiences as women. The show highlights womanhood in various aspects, including age, ethnicity, gender, race, nationality. This approach allows the viewer to connect with some aspect in the exhibit without excluding one group of women.
Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, is closed due to COVID-19.
More info: Leah Powers, lepowers@semo.edu or (573) 290-5372.
Over at the River Campus, the artwork of Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) graduating seniors at Southeast will be displayed virtually in the "SEMO Q Gallery," thanks to the efforts of faculty member Bradley Phillips, professor of commercial multimedia.
Short for "SEMO Quarantine," the online gallery at www.semoqgallery.com launches May 1, and will feature images of the most recent graduating students who choose to participate.
Each student's work will be featured for one week, with the virtual exhibition set to run through July.
The River Campus remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally, the work was to be displayed in the River Campus Art Gallery from April 20 through May 15, but those exhibitions have been canceled.
"I built the site in response to the reality in which current BFA students will be unable to realize their BFA thesis exhibit. Our gallery committee and all our BFA faculty have been regularly discussing how we can give our students the opportunity they would have had before the closure" of University facilities due to COVID-19," Phillips said in a release. "These students work incredibly hard on a unique body of work which typically gets to be displayed in a gallery on campus. A BFA thesis exhibition is a celebration of their accomplishment, an opportunity to show off their abilities and an avenue to express their artistic passions."
Works featured in the "SEMO Q Gallery" are in ceramics, digital art, graphic design, illustration, painting, printmaking and sculpture, representing the broad expanse of Southeast's art programs and the creativity of its students.
When Stay Home Missouri was issued a few weeks ago, Southeast professor of sculpture Chris Wubbena's creative juices took over. His thoughts turned to the need for "common good." Using tools and measuring devices -- rulers, C-clamps, a tape measure, hammers and levels -- he went to work to create a series of artworks he's calling "public good."
"With these 'public good' pieces, I'm considering the history of civilization and the need for common good," Wubbena said in a news release. "Tools and measurement devices are used as ways of expressing a common need to build together.
"To me, all objects have meanings, and when those objects are combined with other objects, those meanings begin to grow or change as if the objects become words in a sentence," he said. "When text is added into the mix, it changes the conversation even more."
The pieces are titled "aggregate of parallel distances," "overlay of shifting measurements," "extension of considerable focus," "allowance of immeasurable faculty" and "adjustment of unequal force."
"As a civilization, we are in this together. We always have been. We have been in this together for the existence of humanity," he said in the release. "This work encourages respect and protection of the public good for everyone with an eye toward building an equitable future for all."
Wubbena did not specify plans to show the pieces right away.
The River Campus schedule for the summer has shifted, but the show will go on.
The River Campus Summer Arts Festival, originally set for June 21, has been postponed until August 8, meaning that the workshop and production of Disney's "101 Dalmatians (Kids)" has an updated schedule for casting and rehearsals.
July 20: Morning prepare with staff, afternoon casting
July 21 through 31: Rehearsals
Aug. 3 through 7: Tech/Dress rehearsals
Aug. 7: Open 7:30 p.m. curtain, reception following
Aug. 8: River Campus Summer Festival; 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. curtain
Aug. 9: 2 p.m. curtain, strike following
Cost to participate is $375, which helps cover the cost of costumes, props, royalties, snacks, T-shirts and staff, according to a university news release. Roles are for actors ages 8 to 14.
Register online at www.app.semo.edu/sfs/pymt/svpa, or for more information, call Theresa Messmer at (573) 651-2210.
