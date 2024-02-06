University of Missouri touts $1.5 billion investment plan

Funding also will go toward performance-based salary increases for faculty and staff, new or upgraded scientific facilities, and support for student academic success, including improved graduation rates.

Some of the funding sources listed by the university include $250 million from MU Health Care, $100 million from donors, $300 million from tuition revenue, $100 million from industry partners and state support for the NextGen Precision Health Initiative.

"MizzouForward will provide our faculty with the resources, infrastructure and support they need to conduct cutting-edge research, educate the next generation of our workforce and translate their academic activities to the benefit of our communities and society," said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri system and chancellor of the University of Missouri.