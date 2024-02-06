All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 15, 2021

University of Missouri to stop requiring masks at all four campuses

The University of Missouri System will stop requiring masks starting Saturday at all four campuses, but local mandates in Kansas City and St. Louis will mean the face coverings must remain on at those locations. Statewide, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped sharply in recent weeks. ...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press

The University of Missouri System will stop requiring masks starting Saturday at all four campuses, but local mandates in Kansas City and St. Louis will mean the face coverings must remain on at those locations.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped sharply in recent weeks. A news release from the University of Missouri System on Thursday said the temporary mask mandate put in place in July and extended in September -- when the delta variant of the virus was still ravaging Missouri -- was set to expire Saturday and will not be renewed.

University president Mun Choi said the mandate worked, helping to avoid a spike in campus cases and hospitalizations.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The requirements were never intended to be a permanent policy," Choi said in the news release. "Moving forward, we believe vaccination, personal responsibility and continued vigilance from our campus community will help guide us through this stage of the pandemic."

The university will continue to request, but not mandate, masks in indoor spaces, particularly those where social distancing isn't possible. It also will abide by local mask mandates, which means masks are still necessary at the campuses in St. Louis and Kansas City.

Boone and Phelps counties, home to the Columbia campus and Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, recommend but don't require indoor masks.

After a summer peak of more than 2,400 daily hospitalizations for COVID-19, the number has dropped by half to 1,205, according to information posted on the state health department's website. All told, Missouri has reported 690,432 confirmed cases and 11,821 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy