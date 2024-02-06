All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 9, 2017

University of Missouri to close Washington lobbying office

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri plans to close its Washington-based lobbying office by the end of the summer, costing two staff members their jobs. The cuts are part of the university's system-wide budget reductions announced last week by president Mun Choi...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri plans to close its Washington-based lobbying office by the end of the summer, costing two staff members their jobs.

The cuts are part of the university's system-wide budget reductions announced last week by president Mun Choi.

Federal disclosure reports show the university system spent $320,000 in 2016 on the Washington lobbying operation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

University spokesman Christian Basi said the university also plans changes to its Jefferson City lobbying office. The Joplin Globe reported Basi couldn't say whether that office would be closed or would reduce staff.

The university will keep its contract with Andy Blunt, the son of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. Andy Blunt earns $10,000 a month under a contract signed in 2015. Basi said the university can't cancel the contract because it is legally binding.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yard...
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy