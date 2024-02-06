All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 16, 2017

University of Missouri to close bed-and-breakfast

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri plans to close a bed-and-breakfast that has been a business and a way to educate hospitality students for more than 20 years. The Gathering Place Bed & Breakfast, across from the Columbia campus, will close in December. ...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri plans to close a bed-and-breakfast that has been a business and a way to educate hospitality students for more than 20 years.

The Gathering Place Bed & Breakfast, across from the Columbia campus, will close in December. It’s one of several programs being closed or reduced as the university responds to budget cuts.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, which oversees the university’s hospitality program, said it was closing the business because it didn’t meet educational expectations.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Columbia Missourian reported the university hoped students would get managerial and operational experience at the business, but students generally worked breakfast service and cleaning up rooms.

Missouri expects to save about $150,000 annually by closing the bed-and-breakfast. The hospitality program will continue.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just f...
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy