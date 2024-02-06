University of Missouri sees climb in freshman enrollment

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- University of Missouri enrollment for the incoming freshman class is up more than 14 percent from this time last year, according to the university.

Nearly 4,550 students already have paid deposits for enrollment, which will remain open over the summer, the Columbia Missourian reported.

The forecast figure has surpassed the 2017 first-time student enrollment of fewer than 4,200, but the numbers are still under the peak of nearly 6,200 in 2015.

Officials partly attributed the enrollment decrease to negative publicity during the fall 2015 student protests over racial issues that led to the resignations of a former system president and chancellor. Administrators also cited a decline in high school graduates.