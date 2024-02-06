All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 9, 2019
University of Missouri receives grant for rural health care
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri has received $5 million in federal funds to address a shortage of primary care physicians. The university said it is the largest award for rural medicine in the school's history. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a federal analysis predicts Missouri will have a shortage of 1,220 primary care doctors by 2025...
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri has received $5 million in federal funds to address a shortage of primary care physicians.

The university said it is the largest award for rural medicine in the school's history.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a federal analysis predicts Missouri will have a shortage of 1,220 primary care doctors by 2025.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Health officials say most of the $5 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration will pay to expand existing programs to recruit college students to pursue rural medicine and to expose more medical school students to small-town clinics. It will support rural hospitals by paying for hosting and mentoring medical students.

Another program will train hospital staff to recruit and retain providers.

About $750,000 will fund a new family medicine residency program at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy