All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 16, 2017

University of Missouri president talks enrollment, image

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri System president is laying out plans to improve the Columbia campus' enrollment and public image. President Mun Choi spoke to the Regional Economic Development Board of Directors on Wednesday, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri System president is laying out plans to improve the Columbia campus' enrollment and public image.

President Mun Choi spoke to the Regional Economic Development Board of Directors on Wednesday, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

"During the past two years, I don't think the university has been very proactive in helping to shape the message," Choi said.

Board member Fred Parry said the university's enrollment decline and public-image problems can be traced back to the November 2015 protests involving the university's students, faculty and football team.

"Those are the things that seem to have really made the University of Missouri not seem like a viable option for a lot of incoming freshmen," Parry said.

Enrollment was at a record 35,448 students in fall 2015. The campus had 6,419 first-time freshmen. This fall, the university anticipates about 4,000 first-time freshmen and a total enrollment of about 30,800.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Choi said the university should target high achievers to increase graduation rates and raise its profile as a top university.

He also said the university's goal for enrollment should be about 5,000 new freshmen and about 1,000 community-college transfers per year on the Columbia campus.

"We have not really focused on strategic enrollment," Choi said. "I think the mindset had been, 'Let's get to this target number of students,' and as long as the applications were coming in, things were fine."

To attract higher-achieving students, Choi said the school will start offering a scholarship to students ranked as National Merit finalists or semifinalists.

Board chairman Jeff Echelmeier said he likes Choi's plan.

"I am excited about his attitude of investment," he said. "I think that is the way the university is going to recover, is to invest the smart resources that will help us grow our way out of it."

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just f...
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy