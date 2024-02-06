University of Missouri officials still push for diversity

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The University of Missouri's Columbia campus still has a ways to go in hiring diverse faculty despite recent improvement, university officials said.

System president Mun Choi and University of Missouri chancellor Alexander Cartwright spoke Monday at a hearing of the Missouri House Special Committee on Urban Issues. Choi and Cartwright said the university had its best year in recent history of hiring diverse faculty, but still hasn't reached its goal of having 10 percent of faculty come from underrepresented minority groups, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Choi said the university hired 17 African-American and Hispanic faculty members last year, which made up about a third of the total hiring pool. He called it "by far the best year Mizzou has had in terms of diversity hiring in the recent past."

Choi said the school's faculty is 3.7 percent African-American and 4.5 percent Hispanic, so there's still work to be done.

"Part of student success is making sure we can teach from different backgrounds," Cartwright said.