NewsJune 22, 2017

University of Missouri might revoke Cosby's honorary degree

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri System president Mun Choi wants the university to rescind an honorary degree given to Bill Cosby nearly 20 years ago. The system's board of curators will vote Friday on Choi's recommendation. A university staff memo sent to the curators states sexual-assault allegations against Cosby are "incompatible" with the honorary doctorate in humane letters given to him in 1999.

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri System president Mun Choi wants the university to rescind an honorary degree given to Bill Cosby nearly 20 years ago.

The system’s board of curators will vote Friday on Choi’s recommendation. A university staff memo sent to the curators states sexual-assault allegations against Cosby are “incompatible” with the honorary doctorate in humane letters given to him in 1999.

The Columbia Missourian reported the university’s faculty council recommended in 2015 the curators revoke the degree.

The staff memo states 20 to 25 other universities already have rescinded honorary degrees for Cosby. A Pennsylvania jury deadlocked last week on charges based on allegations by an employee of Temple University that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004. The prosecution said it will retry the case.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

