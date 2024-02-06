University of Missouri hall named after graduate Sheryl Crow

Crow held a benefit concert in 2015 to help raise money for the $24 million center, which opened in 2020.

Julia Gaines, director of the School of Music, said they had hoped to align the unveiling of the hall with Crow headlining the Roots N Blues Festival this past September. But Crow's COVID-19 policies prevented her from visiting the school.

Gaines said the hall will be used primarily as a performance space. Several classes, including choral and conducting, also will take place there.