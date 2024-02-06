University of Missouri group recommends grad program cuts

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A task force at the University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia has recommended cutting more than two dozen doctoral, masters and graduate certificate programs.

The Task Force on Academic Program Analysis, Enhancement and Opportunities released its findings Thursday. Programs on the proposed chopping block include religious studies masters and doctoral programs, and a graduate-certificate program in gerontology. They were selected for possible elimination because of low enrollment, few graduates and a lack of research productivity, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

The 15-member group also recommended studying possible consolidation in some areas. It made no recommendations on undergraduate programs.

The deans and department chairs will be able to challenge the findings by providing reasons to keep the program, said chancellor Alexander Cartwright and acting provost Jim Spain.