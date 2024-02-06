University of Missouri enrollment lowest since 2008

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Enrollment at the University of Missouri continued a decline that began after campus protests in November 2015, with this fall’s enrollment the lowest since 2008.

Official numbers released Wednesday show the university attracted 20,870 students this fall, down 12.9 percent since a record set in 2015.

Missouri did slightly better than expected in attracting new freshmen, but the total of 4,134 is down 546 from last fall and 2,060 fewer than 2015.