University of Missouri endowment tops $1B for the first time

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The endowment of the University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia has topped $1 billion for the first time, even as the campus struggles to recover from race-related protests and drops in enrollment.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said in a news release Wednesday touting the achievement that "overwhelming support from donors attracts quality students and faculty."

The university is eager to grow its enrollment. Since the protests in 2015, enrollment has dropped by almost 13 percent. Seven residence halls that would have been used for freshmen either didn't open this fall or were repurposed as office space or to house out-of-town football fans and international students enrolled in an engineering program.