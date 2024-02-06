All sections
NewsFebruary 8, 2019

University of Missouri confident in research complex plans

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- University of Missouri officials say they are confident they will be able to secure funding for the Columbia campus' first research facility since 2004.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- University of Missouri officials say they are confident they will be able to secure funding for the Columbia campus' first research facility since 2004.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the center, the Translational Precision Medicine Complex, would allow researchers from several disciplines to work on medical treatments. Its focus will be on cancer, cardiovascular disease and neurological disorders.

System President Mun Choi said Wednesday the project is the system's top priority.

A final design is expected by March 1. The complex is scheduled to open October 19, 2021.

The university is seeking $50 million from the state and $50 million from federal grants. It will raise $100 million to finance the $228 million building.

The goal is to more than double research spending on the Columbia campus over five years.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

