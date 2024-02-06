University of Missouri board rejects mask-mandate request

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri's governing board on Tuesday rejected a request from the university system's president to temporarily require masks on the Columbia campus in response to increasing cases of COVID-19.

System president Mun Choi first asked the Board of Curators to enact a mask requirement in classrooms, laboratories, offices and public buildings when attendance was required and social distancing wasn't possible.

After that was rejected, Choi sought a mandate only for classrooms and labs, with masks strongly encouraged in other indoor spaces, to run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 3. That request was also denied.

Masks are required at all four-year universities in the state except for the University of Missouri in Columbia and Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Choi said.

Curators expressed skepticism a mask requirement on campus would help slow the spread of the virus, noting the City of Columbia and Boone County do not have mask mandates, according to Columbia media outlets.

"What's the driving issue here?" Curator Greg Hoberock asked. "Are we trying to protect the health of all Columbia and Boone County, or keep our campus open?"

"We're trying to keep the university open, but in the process of keeping the university open, we do believe it will reduce the number of transmissions within the community," Choi said.

The university will continue to recommend masks in indoor spaces. Spring semester classes are scheduled to begin next week.

The university reported 163 students with COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 19 faculty and 66 staff members with active COVID cases. The number of active student cases is the highest seen during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the university's dashboard.