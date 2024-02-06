University of Missouri aims to strengthen autism research

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- With two new conference rooms, more space for research and room to expand, leaders at the Thompson Center for Autism & Neurodevelopmental Disorders see plenty of opportunities.

The Thompson Center, which is part of the University of Missouri, expanded to increase its footprint and accomplish more research, executive director Stephen Kanne said.

"We already have established ourselves very strongly in the area of clinical work," Kanne said. "We have a long history now of engaging in some cutting edge research, but we want that to grow."

On the research side, The Thompson Center provides a place and tools for researchers to do their work.

"We do DNA work. We do mouse models. We also do stress stuff. We also do virtual-reality stuff. We develop new measures," Kanne said. "So there's researchers from all across campus that work with us. What we do is put the home, if you will, for these people to work together."

Before the opening of the new facility, the research, training and clinical care were done in the same building.

"Whenever we wanted to do a research project with a child or with multiple children coming in, they'd have to use up some of the clinic rooms," Thompson Center spokesman Nathan Hurst said. "Those rooms were crossed off, and we couldn't be treating patients in them."

Kanne said he believes the new facility will help with recruiting researchers.

"It's all convenient, and it's dedicated; that's the key," he said.