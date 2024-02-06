University of Missouri adjusts to budget cuts

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Administrators at the University of Missouri in Columbia are working to maintain research and education opportunities despite proposed budget cuts and job eliminations.

The university released a budget proposal in May calling for the elimination of more than 300 jobs and about $60 million in budget cuts for fiscal year 2018, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

Most of the changes went into effect this summer. Administrators said duties of those lost positions have been eliminated or reallocated to remaining staff.

The university hopes to limit expenditures. It also wants to restructure academic programs and administration by consolidating those programs, duties and staff positions.

But the school is determined to continue providing education and research opportunities despite the cuts, said university spokesman Christian Basi.

"There are some things that are no longer being done or will be done differently in the future, but the main mission of the university -- the education of our students, the support of our research and the dissemination of that information -- continues without problems," Basi said.