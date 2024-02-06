University of Missouri accused of using flawed data for cuts

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The task force that recommended closing nearly 30 graduate programs and consolidating others at the University of Missouri's flagship campus used information from a flawed source criticized as unreliable and inadequate, a faculty group said.

Members of the university's chapter of the American Association of University Professors released their statement Sunday. The statement focused on the data from Academic Analytics, a North Carolina-based company that compiles data on faculty productivity, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

The Task Force on Academic Program Analysis, Enhancement, and Opportunities cited low enrollment and low research output as reasons for some of the recommended program cuts. The task force targeted graduate programs because a study of undergraduate programs requires "a more extensive review that solicits a broader array of information and input than we have access to at this time," the report stated.

The faculty statement said the task force's report released last week deserves respect but missed differences between academic disciplines while pursuing a "one size fits all measurement" to determine the future of some programs.