Southeast Missouri State University joined almost 500 sites across the country to celebrate the launch of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope this past week.

Southeast students and members of the community were invited to salute Space Week Nov. 8 through Saturday with astronomy events throughout Cape Girardeau.

According to the SEMO Space Week webpage, the James Webb Space Telescope is the "largest, most complex space science telescope ever built," and NASA's "next great space science observatory."

The week featured several guest speakers, including Southeast faculty member Margaret Hill, photographer Dennis Vollink, NASA expert Christopher Willmer and Southeast physics alumnus Stephanie Howard with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Planetary Magnetospheres lab.

Night Sky Viewings, where participants were able to look at the night sky through telescopes and try to find planets, were also held throughout the week in collaboration at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau on Nov. 8 and SEMO Sikeston Higher Ed Center on Tuesday.