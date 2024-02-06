University libraries increase digital collections, space

The trend can also be seen at Pittsburg State University, which just completed a $1.1 million project inside the Leonard H. Axe Library. The project involved moving collections of bound periodicals and a repository of government documents off-site to make room for additional tables, alcoves and rooms.

"People use library spaces differently, and we want to be a space where people can come together," said Randy Roberts, dean of library services. "We want to provide spaces of all different kinds, instead of being a complete warehouse with no room to sit."

Academics have voiced concerns about warehousing collections, saying a library's value should be measured by its holdings and not its accommodations. Faculty and students at Syracuse University in New York opposed a plan for their library to ship books to a distant warehouse, and a similar rally was raised to prevent officials at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from discarding up to a third of its books.

"I'm empathetic with people who feel as though we're losing something," Roberts said. "But I think we're also gaining something here as well. It's an opportunity that students have to come together and work collaboratively, cooperatively and creatively in new spaces. There are a wide variety of things we're trying to offer that are beneficial, with the best possible collection and the best spaces that we can offer."