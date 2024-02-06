University earns military-friendly designation

Southeast Missouri State University was recently awarded the 2020-2021 Military Friendly Schools Silver Designation, ranking it among this year’s list of “Better for Veterans” institutions nationally, according to a news release.
The university earned the designation for providing the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.
Southeast was evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the university, according to the release.
The silver designation is awarded to schools meeting the requirements and scoring within 20% of the 10th ranking school in their category.
“It is an honor to be recognized again as a Silver designated military-friendly school,” Amanda Woods stated in the release. Woods is the Military and Veterans Services officer and Veterans Affairs (VA) certifying official with Southeast’s Office of Military and Veteran Services (OMVS). “We work hard to serve and support our military-affiliated student population, and this recognition reflects that effort, dedication and passion.”
The office helps align military-affiliated students with appropriate campus resources, such as the Academic Support Centers, Counseling and Disability Services and Career Services. The office also refers veteran students to various veterans’ service organizations in the area and other external organizations that may be able to provide additional support, which may not be traditionally offered in a university setting, according to the release.
The list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, and is at www.militaryfriendly.com.
For more information, visit www.semo.edu/veterans.
