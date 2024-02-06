University earns military-friendly designation

Southeast Missouri State University was recently awarded the 2020-2021 Military Friendly Schools Silver Designation, ranking it among this year’s list of “Better for Veterans” institutions nationally, according to a news release.

The university earned the designation for providing the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

Southeast was evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the university, according to the release.

The silver designation is awarded to schools meeting the requirements and scoring within 20% of the 10th ranking school in their category.