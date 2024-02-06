All sections
NewsMarch 14, 2024
United Ways across Missouri distributing $5 million grant
United Ways across Missouri distributing $5 million grant
Alyssa Lunsford

In partnership with the State of Missouri and Missouri Association of United Ways, United Way of Southeast Missouri will assist in distributing a $5 million statewide grant given as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.

This one-time grant will help support immediate basic needs of at-risk families in crisis across Missouri, helping them regain self-sufficiency.

Multiple United Way partners and agencies across the state will distribute the funds based on population. Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry and Scott counties in Southeast Missouri will benefit from the funds.

"Funds for the counties we serve amount to more than $100,000," according to Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri. "This is a huge opportunity to ensure these designated funds are distributed to the families who need them. We are proud to partner with our United Way colleagues and the Missouri state government to make this possible."

The funding for eligible families is available now through Sunday, June 30, or until funds are depleted. Families living in UWSEMO’s four-county footprint should call First Call For Help at (573) 334-HELP (4357), the United Way helpline that is staffed by a licensed social worker. Families outside of UWSEMO’s footprint may call 211, which is United Way’s information and referral call center, or visit www.211helps.org/uhons to learn about participating agencies, eligibility criteria and how to apply.

