For individuals progressing through addiction recovery, the next step to restoration might come from New Life Mission Inn’s extensive list of counseling and encouragement services. With funding from United Way of Southeast Missouri, a warming shelter will soon be added to the center’s outreach in Perryville, Missouri.

“You just have to be affected by addiction,” New Life Mission Inn clinical therapist Elizabeth Rowe said, adding services also cater to family members.

Rowe said a person in recovery is someone who “has identified with a substance abuse problem and is no longer using.”

New Life Mission Inn is “the step after inpatient,” once an individual has begun to rehabilitate his or her life, she said. But if someone is still actively using an addictive substance, inpatient care will be encouraged.

The center assists clients who are “invested in changing their life,” Rowe said, through mental health counseling, education preparation and recovery coaching. It also provides a community garden that offers an opportunity to interact.

When an addict stops using drugs or alcohol, “there’s little control,” she said.

“We help build that control through services like recovery coaching and anger management,” Rowe said.

Within the last three months, New Life Mission Inn has served 130 people, Rowe said. That translates to roughly 600 annually.

Rowe emphasized the organization is locally funded.