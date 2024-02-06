United Way thanks volunteers; will expand reading program

The United Way of Southeast Missouri thanked volunteers and announced an expansion to its popular Read to Succeed program during a celebration Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center.

A DeltaCorps grant will provide two new workers to help expand the Read to Succeed program from the current kindergarten and first-grade levels to include grades two through six.

The Read to Succeed program pairs volunteers with schoolchildren for one-on-one reading tutelage.

“We have seen the payoff in the data showing this program is making a difference,” said Elizabeth Shelton, United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director.

Robin Koetting, program manager, said the students who have participated in the program since its broader inception in 2012 have the “highest reading proficiency ratings” among their peers.

The grant will last the duration of the upcoming school year, Shelton said.

During the celebration, the organization honored some of its most influential volunteers and donors.

Merideth Pobst of the Jackson School District was honored for her work as 2016-2017 community drive chairwoman, and Brandy McIntyre of KBSI/Fox 23 was named Ambassador of the Year.

Jerry Josselyn of Mondi was named Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year.