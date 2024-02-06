United Way thanks volunteers; will expand reading program

The United Way of Southeast Missouri thanked volunteers and announced an expansion to its popular Read to Succeed program during a celebration Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center.
A DeltaCorps grant will provide two new workers to help expand the Read to Succeed program from the current kindergarten and first-grade levels to include grades two through six.
The Read to Succeed program pairs volunteers with schoolchildren for one-on-one reading tutelage.
“We have seen the payoff in the data showing this program is making a difference,” said Elizabeth Shelton, United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director.
Robin Koetting, program manager, said the students who have participated in the program since its broader inception in 2012 have the “highest reading proficiency ratings” among their peers.
The grant will last the duration of the upcoming school year, Shelton said.
During the celebration, the organization honored some of its most influential volunteers and donors.
Merideth Pobst of the Jackson School District was honored for her work as 2016-2017 community drive chairwoman, and Brandy McIntyre of KBSI/Fox 23 was named Ambassador of the Year.
Jerry Josselyn of Mondi was named Employee Campaign Coordinator of the Year.
Liberty Utilities of Jackson won the Newcomer Award.
The Spirit of Partnership Award went to Procter & Gamble, while the Spirit of Community Award went to The Bank of Missouri.
The Bank of Missouri employee Jane Meyers also was recognized for her service with the Volunteer of the Year Award.
The United Way of Southeast Missouri’s Board of Directors was announced during the event as well.
Mark Hanko of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau replaced Donna Denson of the Southeast Missourian as board president; Myers was named vice president; Jack Geissinger of Procter & Gamble was named treasurer; and McIntyre was named secretary.
Shelton said because the United Way’s fiscal year doesn’t end until summer, she can’t say how much the organization has collected yet.
“We are still bringing in funds, thank the Lord,” Shelton said, adding the organization is “on track to being where we thought we would be. ... It’s coming in about the same as last year, which is a good thing, actually.”
