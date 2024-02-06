All sections
NewsAugust 28, 2020

United Way raises $143,000 for local coronavirus relief

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has raised $143,000 to support families, senior citizens and individuals affected by the coronavirus in Cape Girardeau, northern Scott, Perry and Bollinger counties.

Sarah Yenesel
The Cape Area Habitat for Humanity is one of the many organizations receiving donations from the United Way of Southeast Missouri's COVID-19 fund, which has raised $143,000 and counting.
Sarah Yenesel

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has raised $143,000 to support families, senior citizens and individuals affected by the coronavirus in Cape Girardeau, northern Scott, Perry and Bollinger counties.

“We are very excited and grateful for these funds,” executive director Elizabeth Shelton said in a news release.

According to Shelton, the money is specifically going to local organizations providing emergency assistance with food, shelter and utilities. This includes several food pantries, The Salvation Army, Hope For One More Children’s Home, Habitat for Humanity, Community Partnership, Safe House For Women, Voices for Children, Lutheran Family and Children Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, SADI, Tiger Lilies and a Family Transition Team comprised of social workers from many area social services in and outside of the United Way of Southeast Missouri network.

United Way began the COVID-19 fund in March after its partner organizations supporting income stability realized they would need additional funds, according to UWSEMO. Donations arrived in the form of grants from Procter & Gamble, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, and anonymous funders, plus donations from individuals and area businesses, including Mondi, Schnucks, Home State Health, First State Community Bank, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management, Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau and MedStop One.

About 42% of the COVID-19 fund has been distributed since April, according to UWSEMO.

“Although it sounds like a large amount, the reality is, it will not come close to helping everyone in our area who has been financially impacted by COVID-19,” Shelton said in the release. “We already had so many families classified as ‘working poor’ before the virus shut down businesses and eliminated jobs, that some may never recover from this. It is critical to our community that we continue to bring in funds through our annual campaign as well as for COVID relief.”

Donations to the COVID-19 Fund may be made at unitedwayofsemo.org, by calling its office at (573) 334-9634 or mailing a check to United Way of Southeast Missouri, 1417D N. Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Those needing help may call First Call For Help at (573) 334-9634 (HELP) or 211, if outside of the United Way of Southeast Missouri footprint.

