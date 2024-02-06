United Way of Southeast Missouri to stage car parade May 5

United Way of Southeast Missouri is planning a big thank-you to front line workers and volunteers helping others during COVID-19: a car parade on May 5, designated as Giving Tuesday Now, according to a news release.
Giving Tuesday is held in early December, following Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday Now will be celebrated globally May 5 "as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19," according to the release.
The parade is open to any individual, family or business. Participants should decorate their vehicles and meet at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Car signs should thank workers in healthcare, grocery stores, transportation, not-for-profit agencies, trash collection, first responders, banks, volunteers, teachers and any other employees in essential service industries.
The parade route will include Cape Girardeau elementary schools to thank volunteers and teachers who continue to provide meals; hospitals, grocery stores, gas stations, and police and fire stations, according to the release.
The Give United Car Parade will be held rain or shine, and will not have a police escort, so all traffic laws must be obeyed. Participants must remain in their vehicles for the event duration.
UWSEMO's Facebook page will have more event information, including the hashtag #GiveUnitedCarParade.
UWSEMO had developed a COVID-19 fund to help people financially impacted by shutdowns and layoffs, and that fund now has more than $55,000, the release stated.
Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO executive director, said in the release, "On Giving Tuesday Now, of course, we encourage anyone who can to donate to our COVID-19 fund to help those who are struggling. We also wanted to use Giving Tuesday Now to give thanks to the many workers, businesses, and service industries in our community that have stayed open during this crisis. A Give United Car Parade seemed like something everyone could get involved with to thank them."
For more information or to donate, visit www.unitedwayofsemo.org.
To register, visit www.signup.com/go/AbsKUav.
