United Way of Southeast Missouri kicks off 2022 campaign

United Way of Southeast Missouri kicked off its 2022 fundraising campaign Thursday to help people improve their daily lives.

At the organization's kickoff luncheon, the theme was "Win the Game of Life" and Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of UWSEMO, explained that the game of life can seem impossible to people who don't have the same resources as others.

To add a little fun to the event, all the tables were decorated with different board games and Shelton had help with hosting duties from River Radio personalities Erik Sean, sports director, and Darren Burgfeld, media manager, who delivered the information as if adding in the color commentary of a sporting event. Even Rowdy the Redhawk, Southeast Missouri State University's mascot, showed up.

Shelton was cast as the United Way team captain, the partners and sponsors were the players and the invited guests were "fans."

"To win the game of life you got to have a good education, good health and a stable income," Sean said.