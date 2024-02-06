All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 2, 2022

United Way of Southeast Missouri kicks off 2022 campaign

United Way of Southeast Missouri kicked off its 2022 fundraising campaign Thursday to help people improve their daily lives. At the organization's kickoff luncheon, the theme was "Win the Game of Life" and Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of UWSEMO, explained that the game of life can seem impossible to people who don't have the same resources as others...

Danny Walter
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, left; Darren Burgfeld, media manager for River Radio; and Eric Sean, sports director for River Radio provide "color commentary" Thursday at a game-themed kickoff event for the 2022 fundraising campaign at VFW Hall in Cape Girardeau.
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, left; Darren Burgfeld, media manager for River Radio; and Eric Sean, sports director for River Radio provide "color commentary" Thursday at a game-themed kickoff event for the 2022 fundraising campaign at VFW Hall in Cape Girardeau.Danny Walter

United Way of Southeast Missouri kicked off its 2022 fundraising campaign Thursday to help people improve their daily lives.

At the organization's kickoff luncheon, the theme was "Win the Game of Life" and Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of UWSEMO, explained that the game of life can seem impossible to people who don't have the same resources as others.

To add a little fun to the event, all the tables were decorated with different board games and Shelton had help with hosting duties from River Radio personalities Erik Sean, sports director, and Darren Burgfeld, media manager, who delivered the information as if adding in the color commentary of a sporting event. Even Rowdy the Redhawk, Southeast Missouri State University's mascot, showed up.

Shelton was cast as the United Way team captain, the partners and sponsors were the players and the invited guests were "fans."

"To win the game of life you got to have a good education, good health and a stable income," Sean said.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, raises her hand while speaking to the crowd at a 2022 campaign kickoff luncheon Thursday at the VFW Hall in Cape Girardeau.
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, raises her hand while speaking to the crowd at a 2022 campaign kickoff luncheon Thursday at the VFW Hall in Cape Girardeau.Megan Burke
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burgfeld followed up with, "I can't think of any other arena where the fans can literally help win the game."

Two video messages were played. The first from Jack Geissinger, plant manager of family care at Procter & Gamble, who said that for more than 50 years the company has been a part of the community in Southeast Missouri and has supported United Way.

"We ask every year for our employees to give what they can, and they give generously," Geissinger said. "Why do they give? Because we at this site want to be seen as a positive in this community."

The second video, Shelton said, came from a visit to one of UWSEMO's partners where they heard from Janelle, whose life United Way donors helped change.

In the video, Janelle talked about how, as an addict, people would see her as a bad person. She said she wasn't a bad person, she was just hurt and didn't know what to do with that pain.

Shelton said, while working with a United Way partner, Janelle realized there are people who care, who don't judge and who genuinely want to help as gently and lovingly as possible. The donors and partners helping the United Way are critical, Shelton said.

"That's why we really need our fans, you, to turn out in force and bring more fans to applaud this team. We can't afford to lose a single play, and certainly not a single player," Shelton said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy