United Way of Southeast Missouri kicks off 2022 campaign

United Way of Southeast Missouri kicked off its 2022 fundraising campaign Thursday to help people improve their daily lives.
At the organization's kickoff luncheon, the theme was "Win the Game of Life" and Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of UWSEMO, explained that the game of life can seem impossible to people who don't have the same resources as others.
To add a little fun to the event, all the tables were decorated with different board games and Shelton had help with hosting duties from River Radio personalities Erik Sean, sports director, and Darren Burgfeld, media manager, who delivered the information as if adding in the color commentary of a sporting event. Even Rowdy the Redhawk, Southeast Missouri State University's mascot, showed up.
Shelton was cast as the United Way team captain, the partners and sponsors were the players and the invited guests were "fans."
"To win the game of life you got to have a good education, good health and a stable income," Sean said.
Burgfeld followed up with, "I can't think of any other arena where the fans can literally help win the game."
Two video messages were played. The first from Jack Geissinger, plant manager of family care at Procter & Gamble, who said that for more than 50 years the company has been a part of the community in Southeast Missouri and has supported United Way.
"We ask every year for our employees to give what they can, and they give generously," Geissinger said. "Why do they give? Because we at this site want to be seen as a positive in this community."
The second video, Shelton said, came from a visit to one of UWSEMO's partners where they heard from Janelle, whose life United Way donors helped change.
In the video, Janelle talked about how, as an addict, people would see her as a bad person. She said she wasn't a bad person, she was just hurt and didn't know what to do with that pain.
Shelton said, while working with a United Way partner, Janelle realized there are people who care, who don't judge and who genuinely want to help as gently and lovingly as possible. The donors and partners helping the United Way are critical, Shelton said.
"That's why we really need our fans, you, to turn out in force and bring more fans to applaud this team. We can't afford to lose a single play, and certainly not a single player," Shelton said.
