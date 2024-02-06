All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 26, 2023

United Way of Southeast Missouri collects school supplies for students in need

United Way of Southeast Missouri's Stuff the Bus campaign is back. Stuff the Bus is an annual campaign that raises school supplies for students in need. This year's event -- intentionally scheduled during Missouri's tax-free weekend -- will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at participating Walmart stores in Cape Girardeau, Fredericktown, Jackson, Kennett, Malden, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation

United Way of Southeast Missouri's Stuff the Bus campaign is back.

Stuff the Bus is an annual campaign that raises school supplies for students in need.

This year's event -- intentionally scheduled during Missouri's tax-free weekend -- will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at participating Walmart stores in Cape Girardeau, Fredericktown, Jackson, Kennett, Malden, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.

School representatives will be on-site encouraging Walmart shoppers to purchase additional school supplies and place them in the designated donation boxes or shopping carts.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Top items to buy, suggested by United Way of SEMO, include single-subject notebooks, mechanical pencils, filler paper, two-pocket folders, ink pens, Crayola 24-count crayons, two-pack pink erasers, bottled school glue, scissors and three-pack glue sticks.

Athletic groups, student clubs, faculty and staff from participating schools will collect the donated school supplies and periodically transport them to waiting buses. At the end of the event, all donated school supplies will be delivered to students in need at each participating school.

It is estimated that around 1,000 families in the area cannot afford the school supplies needed for their children to confidently begin another academic year, said Elizabeth Shelton, executive director.

"United Way of Southeast Missouri is proud to bring this event to the community year after year, especially as costs for nearly everything continue to rise. As we do with everything, we are simply asking those who can to help those going through a hard time. In this case, it's the kiddos. We want to do all we can to help students feel comfortable their first day of school, rather than feeling singled out," Shelton said in a news release.

People can also give without going to the store by donating online at www.bit.ly/stuff-the-bus-semo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy