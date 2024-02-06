United Way of Southeast Missouri announces new transportation program

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) announced the creation Thursday, Nov. 16, of a new transportation program. United We Work, is designed to help entry-level employees overcome obstacles to employment and self-sufficiency.

In a recent community survey conducted by UWSEMO, a lack of reliable transportation was listed by job seekers, employers and employees as a key obstacle to obtaining and maintaining steady employment.

Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of UWSEMO, said one of the main goals of the program is to provide transportation to new employees who do not have reliable means of getting to and from work.

"We are very excited to launch United We Work, which exemplifies everything that United Way stands for by addressing the immediate need while putting supports in place designed to eliminate that need," Shelton said.

Through a partnership with the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority, Shelton said the program will provide free transportation to new employees through their first month on the job. She said to be eligible, applicants must reside in Cape Girardeau or Jackson and their employment must also be within the Cape Girardeau and Jackson city limits.

Applications may be accessed through the UWSEMO website at www.unitedwayofsemo.org.

Shelton said within the first two weeks, participants in the program must meet with one of UWSEMO's banking partners, The Bank of Missouri or First State Community Bank, to create a budget, establish a savings account and identify a portion of their paycheck that can be deposited into their savings account to save for future transportation.