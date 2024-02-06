United Way of Southeast Missouri announces new transportation program

United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) announced the creation Thursday, Nov. 16, of a new transportation program. United We Work, is designed to help entry-level employees overcome obstacles to employment and self-sufficiency.
In a recent community survey conducted by UWSEMO, a lack of reliable transportation was listed by job seekers, employers and employees as a key obstacle to obtaining and maintaining steady employment.
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of UWSEMO, said one of the main goals of the program is to provide transportation to new employees who do not have reliable means of getting to and from work.
"We are very excited to launch United We Work, which exemplifies everything that United Way stands for by addressing the immediate need while putting supports in place designed to eliminate that need," Shelton said.
Through a partnership with the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority, Shelton said the program will provide free transportation to new employees through their first month on the job. She said to be eligible, applicants must reside in Cape Girardeau or Jackson and their employment must also be within the Cape Girardeau and Jackson city limits.
Applications may be accessed through the UWSEMO website at www.unitedwayofsemo.org.
Shelton said within the first two weeks, participants in the program must meet with one of UWSEMO's banking partners, The Bank of Missouri or First State Community Bank, to create a budget, establish a savings account and identify a portion of their paycheck that can be deposited into their savings account to save for future transportation.
She said in the second month of the program, participants will pay for 50% of their transportation with the goal of being able to pay for 100% in their third month in their new job.
"By meeting with a banking partner and creating a budget, we will know when employees need additional supports that the United Way network can provide," Shelton said. "Not only did we want to establish the habit of automatic savings with these employees, but we wanted them to form relationships with local banks who are willing to work with them now and in the future."
Shelton said it is UWSEMO's goal that once someone begins saving through the program along with their relationships with their bank, eventually they will be able to purchase their own transportation, if that's what they choose to do.
"As they continue working and building savings and credit and banking relationships, they will go on to become self-sufficient in this community and might even be able to purchase their first home," Shelton said.
Shelton said United We Work is supported by significant funding from Healthy Blue Missouri, a Medicaid product offered by Missouri Care Inc., a MO HealthNet Managed Care health plan contracting with the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Shelton also announced, because of receiving an AmeriCorps planning grant, UWSEMO can hire a full-time employee "at no cost to our donors" to focus on Unite We Work, as well as tackling the next biggest obstacle to employment -- child care. She said the first meeting of the new Childcare Coalition will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
"More child care availability is needed if we're going to succeed in bringing more businesses into this community and giving those that are already here the support needed to be successful," Shelton said. "When we are united in purpose, we can change lives."
