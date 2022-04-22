United Way of SEMO to raise funds with rappelling event

Individuals can overcome a fear of heights for a good cause at the area United Way's Over the Edge event.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri's (UWSEMO) Over the Edge event takes place May 20 at Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South.

Fifty-two participants, or edgers, who fundraise $1,000 from friends, family and others, will rappel down 12 stories, or 147 feet, at SEMO's campus. The number of participants commemorates the founding of United Way of Southeast Missouri in 1953 when the organization began to raise community funds.

The money raised by edgers will be used by UWSEMO to help individuals in the community who struggle with poverty, homelessness and other challenges. People may participate as individuals or in teams. Each person must raise $1,000 in order to rappel at the event.