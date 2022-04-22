All sections
NewsApril 22, 2022

United Way of SEMO to raise funds with rappelling event

Individuals can overcome a fear of heights for a good cause at the area United Way's Over the Edge event. The United Way of Southeast Missouri's (UWSEMO) Over the Edge event takes place May 20 at Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South. Fifty-two participants, or edgers, who fundraise $1,000 from friends, family and others, will rappel down 12 stories, or 147 feet, at SEMO's campus. ...

Beau Nations
United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton, top, and Raechel Reinitiz repel down Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South building at the 2019 Over the Edge event. The organization is currently looking for applicants for the 2022 event to help raise $52,000 to help local communities.
Southeast Missourian file
United Way of Southeast Missouri executive director Elizabeth Shelton, top, and Raechel Reinitiz repel down Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South building at the 2019 Over the Edge event. The organization is currently looking for applicants for the 2022 event to help raise $52,000 to help local communities.Southeast Missourian file

Individuals can overcome a fear of heights for a good cause at the area United Way's Over the Edge event.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri's (UWSEMO) Over the Edge event takes place May 20 at Southeast Missouri State University's Towers South.

Fifty-two participants, or edgers, who fundraise $1,000 from friends, family and others, will rappel down 12 stories, or 147 feet, at SEMO's campus. The number of participants commemorates the founding of United Way of Southeast Missouri in 1953 when the organization began to raise community funds.

The money raised by edgers will be used by UWSEMO to help individuals in the community who struggle with poverty, homelessness and other challenges. People may participate as individuals or in teams. Each person must raise $1,000 in order to rappel at the event.

Raechel Reinitz, who rappelled at a previous Over the Edge event and worked for UWSEMO, said she made the decision to participate because she wanted to overcome a personal fear, while also helping individuals in the community who are struggling.

"My why behind it has always been that I'm overcoming a fear of my own and raising money for people who face a fear of another kind everyday," Reinitz said. "Fear of poverty, where their next meal is going to come from or where they are going to sleep at night. So, me conquering my fear of heights, seems like a small feat compared to what other people in the community face everyday."

Registered participants will use a personalized website through the UWSEMO platform to raise $1,000 through donations.

According to UWSEMO's website, "If making your way down 12 stories is beyond your adrenaline grade, we have many more ways everyone can get involved." Individuals can register to volunteer and donate at the Over the Edge event on the organization's website at www.unitedwayofsemo.org.

UWSEMO serves Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, and Bollinger County and has helped over 31,000 individuals who reside in those areas. The organization supports 37 programs represented by 28 partners. Some of the programs include the American Red Cross, Cape Girardeau School District and Habitat for Humanity.

Local News
